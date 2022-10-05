Trump's Presidential Phone Calls, Clemency Records Separated From Mar-A-Lago Documents By Special Team: Report

Among the documents seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate were records related to clemency, legal agreements, and call notes bearing the presidential seal.

What Happened: The information originates from two detailed lists attached to a court filing dated Aug. 30, first reported by Bloomberg.

The logs, created by a “Privilege Review Team,” were supposed to stay under seal but were reportedly posted to a public court docket, according to Bloomberg.

The team was reportedly tasked with flagging documents that came under the purview of attorney-client privilege.

The documents contained an email between the White House and National Security Council touching on the 2019 release of John Walker Lindh, who was convicted of supporting the Taliban, Bloomberg reported.

Some clemency documents reportedly contained the full names of people who received a pardon from Trump, while others were referred to by initials.

A document bearing the title “The President’s Calls” contained a note which read “Message from Rudy” and also an unsigned letter dated June 2017 from Trump’s lawyers to former special counsel Robert Mueller were also separated by the team, according to the report.

Why It Matters: In total, 520 pages were separated from an extensive collection of 200,000 pages, according to Trump’s lawyers, with very few falling under legal privileges, according to Bloomberg.

The separated pages are now under the purview of the special master in the case, U.S. District Senior Judge Raymond Dearie, as per the report.

Last month, Dearie rapped Trump’s lawyers and questioned their claims that the former president had declassified the records discovered at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump’s lawyers have opposed moves from Dearie that ask them to verify the list of seized items from his Palm Beach, Florida house.

The former U.S. leader praised Judge Aileen Cannon, who appointed Dearie, as “brilliant and courageous” on Truth Social.

Truth Social is owned by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which is set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC.

