Ford Unveils Final GT Supercar Honoring 2016 Le Mans Win, 1966 Podium Sweep Depicted In 'Ford v Ferrari'

Ford Motor Co F is set to cease production of its Ford GT supercar by the end of the year, but a limited edition model commemorating the Detroit automaker's racing legacy will be released in the fall.

What To Know: Ford on Wednesday unveiled its new 2022 Ford GT LM Edition, which is set to be the last model of the popular third-generation supercar.

The LM Edition will honor America’s only Le Mans-winning supercar that includes wins in 2016, as well as the historic 1-2-3 podium sweep in 1966, depicted in the 2019 film "Ford v Ferrari," starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale.

"As we close this chapter of the road-going Ford GT, the GT LM Edition gave us a chance to inject even more heart and soul from a podium-finishing racecar, furthering the tribute to our 2016 Le Mans win," said Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports.

Ford said it will only make 20 of the LM Edition vehicles. Deliveries of the 2022 final model-year Ford GT LM Edition are slated to begin in the fall, with production expected to wrap up before the end of the year.

Down To The Details: In an effort to make the Ford GT LM Edition a special final tribute, the Ford Performance team looked for ways to embed the Le Mans podium-finishing spirit into each car.

"The result: the team located the third-place 2016 Ford GT (No. 69) racecar’s engine that was disassembled and shelved after the race, ground down the crankshaft into a powder, and developed a unique bespoke alloy used to 3D print the instrument panel badge for each of the 20 special-edition supercars," the company said.

The LM Edition will sport the liquid silver paint color on its carbon fiber body. This unique edition will be complemented with either a red or blue theme throughout the vehicle, honoring the red and blue race livery of the Le Mans winning No. 68 Ford GT.

Customers can choose from exposed red or blue tinted carbon fiber that underscores the lower aerodynamics of the supercar. The car will also feature exposed gloss carbon fiber wheels with corresponding red or blue inner-barrel accents. Unique to the Ford GT LM Edition is a 3D titanium-printed dual exhaust that features a cyclonic design inside the tips.

Carbon fiber carries into the cabin, appearing on the console, vent registers and lower A-pillars with a matte finish. The interior features Alcantara-wrapped carbon fiber seats with a matching red or blue driver’s seat.

Ford did not provide any pricing information for the limited edition supercar, but GT heritage edition models typically start around $500,000.

F Price Action: Ford has a 52-week high of $25.87 and a 52-week low of $10.61.

The stock was up 1.13% at $12.51 Wednesday afternoon, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Ford.