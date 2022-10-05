$8.2 Million Bet On GMS? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp

The Trade: Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. CNTQ Director Kerry Propper acquired a total of 485,000 shares an average price of $10.36. To acquire these shares, it cost around $5.02 million.

Director Kerry Propper acquired a total of 485,000 shares an average price of $10.36. To acquire these shares, it cost around $5.02 million. What’s Happening: The company’s stock gained around 6% over the past six months.

The company’s stock gained around 6% over the past six months. What Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp Does: Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp is a blank check company.

GMS

The Trade: GMS Inc. GMS 10% owner Christopher Shackelton acquired a total of 205,000 shares at an average price of $40.19. To acquire these shares, it cost around $8.24 million.

10% owner Christopher Shackelton acquired a total of 205,000 shares at an average price of $40.19. To acquire these shares, it cost around $8.24 million. What’s Happening: GMS, last month, reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

GMS, last month, reported better-than-expected Q1 results. What GMS Does: GMS Inc is a distributor of specialty building products including wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings, steel framing, and other complementary building products.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Also check this: Morgan Stanley Slashes Price Targets On Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan And Other Bank Stocks

MillerKnoll