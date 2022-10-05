Morgan Stanley Slashes Price Targets On Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan And Other Bank Stocks

- Morgan Stanley lowered price target on Bank of America BAC from $40 to $36. Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight.
- Morgan Stanley cut Wells Fargo WFC price target from $62 to $59. Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained the stock with an Overweight.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Citigroup C from $46 to $44. Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained an Underweight rating on the stock.
- Morgan Stanley cut price target on Goldman Sachs Group GS from $354 to $341. Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight.
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target on JPMorgan Chase JPM from $127 to $126. Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained the stock with an Underweight.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Ally Financial ALLY from $41 to $40. Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained the stock with an Overweight.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Bread Financial Holdings BFH from $45 to $39. Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock.
- Morgan Stanley lowered Citizens Financial Group CFG price target from $51 to $48. Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck an Overweight rating on the stock.
- Morgan Stanley cut Fifth Third Bancorp FITB price target from $43 to $40. Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating.
- Morgan Stanley lowered price target on First Republic Bank FRC from $167 to $161. Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight.
- Morgan Stanley cut price target on KeyCorp KEY from $23 to $22. Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock.
- Morgan Stanley cut price target on PNC Financial Services PNC from $180 to $172. Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained the stock with an Underweight.
- Morgan Stanley cut Regions Financial RF price target from $28 to $27. Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained the stock with an Overweight.
- Morgan Stanley cut Signature Bank SBNY price target from $247 to $244. Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia maintained the stock with an Overweight.
- Morgan Stanley cut Synchrony Finl SYF price target from $32 to $31. Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight.
- Morgan Stanley cut Truist Financial TFC price target from $56 to $55. Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight.
