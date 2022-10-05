ñol

Facebook Forgoes Another Ambitious Project To Focus Better On TikTok Competition

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
October 5, 2022 11:47 AM | 2 min read
  • Meta Platforms, Inc META owned Facebook shuttered its Bulletin subscription service, ending its attempt to compete with Substack and other newsletter services.
  • Meta informed the writers regarding its plans to wound down the Bulletin platform by early next year, the New York Times reports.
  • Meta will refocus resources from Bulletin to work on its discovery algorithm, a key point of interest for the company as it attempts to keep up with TikTok, TechCrunch reports.
  • Also Read: Meta Retracts From AR Glasses Project Shortly After Dumping Smartwatch Project
  • Though its Instagram platform has tried to convert to a feed with more algorithmically suggested content, it failed to gain traction. Despite this feedback, Meta continued with its plans to master algorithmic discovery.
  • The program began in June 2021 to attract independent writers looking to mimic Substack's success of enticing writers to build their newsletter brands.
  • Bulletin began with a group of established writers, high-profile names, and up-and-coming writers. It also supported local news writers through a $5 million commitment.
  • The contracts, some of which were for two years and go into 2024, will be paid in full. The writers can take their content and subscriber lists with them.
  • Meta had previously specified that it would not take a cut of subscription revenue "until at least 2023."
  • Meta decided to close one of its offices in New York after scaling down its expansion plans in the city.
  • The planned closure comes as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg seeks to reorganize teams and reduce the social media company's headcount. 
  • Price Action: META shares traded lower by 3.30% at $135.65 on the last check Wednesday.

