 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Facebook's Substack Rival Service Bulletin Is Now Live: What You Need To Know

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 5:09am   Comments
Share:
Facebook's Substack Rival Service Bulletin Is Now Live: What You Need To Know

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) said on Tuesday it has launched its highly-anticipated Bulletin, an online platform for independent writers to post free and paid articles and podcasts, a service that will rival Substack. 

What Happened: The social media giant said Bulletin will offer independent content creators who make a living by connecting directly with their readers, a set of publishing and subscription tools to distribute and monetize content.

Substack offers writers and journalists a platform to publish their content with a website and branding of their choice while it pays some upfront to create content.

Facebook says Bulletin creators will have a standalone website under their own brand and can choose their own subscription prices. Subscription payments will be handled by Facebook Pay.

Bulletin will also allow tools to distribute podcasts in addition to long-form writing, including externally-hosted podcasts and additional audio features coming soon.

Why It Matters: The news platform is yet another move Facebook is making to expand into the media industry. Further, Facebook and other social media companies are increasingly fighting to create user stickiness with different features and offerings. 

The Menlo Park, California-based company’s latest service is being seen as an attempt to woo content creators, especially writers and journalists, who have taken to newsletter driven content delivery on Substack, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT)-owned LinkedIn and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR)-owned Revue.

See Also: Facebook Launches 'Live Shopping Fridays': What You Should Know

Following social-audio app Clubhouse’s success, the likes of Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn rushed to build their own versions of audio social media apps.

Price Action: Facebook shares closed 1.05% lower at $351.89 on Tuesday.

For news coverage in French, Italian, or Spanish, check out Benzinga FranceBenzinga Italia, or Benzinga España.

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Facebook's Antitrust Case: 'It Will Be Very Difficult To Break Up'
Understanding Facebook's Unusual Options Activity
Tuesday's Market Minute: Facebook Joins The $1T Club
A Big Bet On Travel: United Announces Plan To Buy 200 Planes From Boeing
50 Facts And Figures About Elon Musk On His 50th Birthday
Facebook Joins The $1 Trillion Club
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bulletin Journalists newsletters social media SubstackNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com