Elon Musk's Revived Twitter Deal Prompts Praise For Parag Agrawal, Hate For Tesla CEO: 'Just Write The Check, Bro'

Twitter Inc TWTR employees were reportedly 45 minutes into a three-hour long planning session for the upcoming year when they heard that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk had revived his offer to purchase the platform.

What Happened: An employee shared their suspicions on Twitter’s “Stonks” channel, according to Platformer, an independent newsletter from Casey Newton, who also leads Silicon Valley coverage for The Verge.

“I don’t understand why Elon would need to propose the deal again,” they wrote. “The original one still stands. Just write the check, bro.”

Yet another employee reportedly said they generally have a low opinion of Musk and they would rather Musk get on with Twitter already.

“As bad as Jack [Dorsey] was at his job Twitter had one of the best cultures / [work-life balance] / benefits in the industry under him. Learnt a lot, met some awesome folks, enjoyed the ride, now time to exit the theme park and let the new owner raze it to the ground and build what he wants (metaphorically),” said another employee on Blind, an app where employees can discuss their workplaces anonymously, according to Newton.

See Also: How To Buy Twitter (TWTR) Shares

Why It Matters: Even as some Twitter employees expressed their disdain for Musk, the company’s CEO Parag Agrawal received high praise.

“You just completed the game," an employee wrote a headline in a post that said, “You outmaneuvered Musk, came out unscathed and millions of dollars richer. You’re under 40, have FU money, and your reputation is largely intact. You just won at life. Have to respect that. And to anyone else: Don’t hate the player. Hate the game,” according to the newsletter.

In September, leaked text messages from Musk revealed his frustration with Agrawal. “Fixing Twitter by chatting with Parag won’t work," a text from Musk read.

Meanwhile, Musk said Tuesday that purchasing Twitter is “an accelerant to creating X, the everything app.” There is no clarity at the moment about what form such an app would take.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Twitter shares closed 22.3% higher at $52.01 in the regular session, the shares were largely unchanged in the extended hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next: Elon Musk's Purchase Of Twitter Will Be A 'Win-Win-Win,' Says Dogecoin Creator

Photo by Web Summit On Flickr