Elon Musk's Purchase Of Twitter Will Be A 'Win-Win-Win,' Says Dogecoin Creator

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
October 4, 2022 10:37 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Dogecoin co-creator says 'great idea' if Elon Musk decides to delete Twitter.
  • Dogecoin and Twitter shares shoot up after Musk revives deal to purchase the platform.
  • Twitter mainly misinformation and bots, according to DOGE co-creator.
Elon Musk's Purchase Of Twitter Will Be A 'Win-Win-Win,' Says Dogecoin Creator

Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Billy Markus commented on Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s now revived bid to purchase Twitter Inc TWTR.

What Happened: Markus’ comments came on Twitter on Tuesday. He said whether Musk buys Twitter and makes it better or ends up ruining the platform it's a “win-win.”

When a user suggested what if Musk just decides to delete Twitter, Markus said, “seems like a great idea to me.”

Yet another Twitter user asked what if Musk bans all crypto accounts and then goes on to make Twitter better “but without us?!”

Markus said then he can “get a more productive hobby” — adding “win-win-win.”

See Also: How To Buy Twitter (TWTR) Shares

Why It Matters: Dogecoin’s gains outstripped those of other major coins on Tuesday in intraday trading as Musk is seen as a DOGE-bull who may integrate the memecoin into the Jack Dorsey-founded platform.

On Tuesday, Musk hinted at the creation of “X” a super-app that does everything and encompasses Twitter. However, there is no clarity on what functions this yet-to-be-created app would have.

Musk and Twitter were embroiled in a legal battle after the entrepreneur called off an agreement to purchase the social media website.

Price Action: Both Twitter shares and Dogecoin spiked on Tuesday. Shares of the platform shot up 22.3% to $52.01, while DOGE was seen trading 7.6% higher at $0.06, according to data from Benzinga Pro. 

Read Next: DOGE Co-founder Says He Sees Fewer Spambots, Thinks Twitter Has Done Something

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

