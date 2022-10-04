Sight Sciences' Near-Term Upside Is Limited, Says This Analyst

- Needham initiated coverage on Sight Sciences Inc SGHT with a Hold rating and no price target.
- The analyst warns that the recent competitive launches in the minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) market will be a headwind to Sight Sciences' revenue growth and limit the stock's near-term upside.
- SGHT's OMNI system, which generated 95% of 2021 sales, is used to treat glaucoma by targeting the drainage channels in the eye. Needham believes most OMNI procedures are for mild- to moderate-glaucoma patients, which is estimated currently as a ~$350 million market.
- The analyst expects continuous adoption and utilization of OMNI to be the primary revenue growth driver in the near- to intermediate-term. Needham expects the recently launched SION goniotomy device to build momentum through 2023 but thinks it could potentially cannibalize OMNI volume.
- Sight Sciences' Dry Eye business addresses a large total addressable market and could become a significant revenue growth driver. Still, its market development will require time and further investment, Needham analyst writes.
- Price Action: SGHT shares are up 7.08% at $6.89 on the last check Tuesday.
