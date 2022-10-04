ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Domino's Pizza To $385? Plus This Analyst Cuts Price Target On Adaptimmune Therapeutics By Around 79%

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 4, 2022 10:01 AM | 1 min read
Domino's Pizza To $385? Plus This Analyst Cuts Price Target On Adaptimmune Therapeutics By Around 79%
  • UBS cut the price target on Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ from $430 to $385. Domino's shares rose 4% to $329.11 on Tuesday.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target for The Progressive Corporation PGR from $140 to $145. Progressive shares rose 2% to $122.95 on Tuesday.
  • Wells Fargo cut the price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc ADAP from $7 to $1.5. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares gained 3.9% to $1.1219 on Tuesday.
  • Canaccord Genuity lowered the price target on Clene Inc. CLNN from $10 to $6. Clene shares fell 4% to $1.93 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Carnival Corporation CCL from $7 to $6. Carnival shares rose 6.8% to $7.32 on Tuesday.

Check out this: Tesla, ABB And Other Big Losers From Monday

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: PT ChangesNewsPenny StocksPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas