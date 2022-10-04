Domino's Pizza To $385? Plus This Analyst Cuts Price Target On Adaptimmune Therapeutics By Around 79%

- UBS cut the price target on Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ from $430 to $385. Domino's shares rose 4% to $329.11 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James boosted the price target for The Progressive Corporation PGR from $140 to $145. Progressive shares rose 2% to $122.95 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo cut the price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc ADAP from $7 to $1.5. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares gained 3.9% to $1.1219 on Tuesday.
- Canaccord Genuity lowered the price target on Clene Inc. CLNN from $10 to $6. Clene shares fell 4% to $1.93 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Carnival Corporation CCL from $7 to $6. Carnival shares rose 6.8% to $7.32 on Tuesday.
