Adient Partners With Venture Capital Company EnerTech

Automotive seating provider Adient PLC ADNT has entered into a strategic partnership with a venture capital firm, EnerTech Capital .

The partnership will allow Adient to benefit from insights into trends in mobility.

The company will also have curated access to high-tech companies focused on automotive technologies that can help enhance its products and operations.

Adient will leverage EnerTech's significant global mobility network, which includes the California Mobility Center (CMC), which can help identify new opportunities.

"This strategic partnership will allow us to continue to offer state-of-the art solutions for the vehicles of tomorrow, expanding our expertise and insight into EVs, NEVs and other future mobility trends," said CEO Doug Del Grosso.

Price Action: ADNT shares are trading higher by 7.16% at $30.98 on the last check Tuesday.

