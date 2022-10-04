Adient Partners With Venture Capital Company EnerTech

- Automotive seating provider Adient PLC ADNT has entered into a strategic partnership with a venture capital firm, EnerTech Capital.
- EnerTech focuses on emerging technologies and business models in the mobility space.
- The partnership will allow Adient to benefit from insights into trends in mobility.
- The company will also have curated access to high-tech companies focused on automotive technologies that can help enhance its products and operations.
- Adient will leverage EnerTech's significant global mobility network, which includes the California Mobility Center (CMC), which can help identify new opportunities.
- "This strategic partnership will allow us to continue to offer state-of-the art solutions for the vehicles of tomorrow, expanding our expertise and insight into EVs, NEVs and other future mobility trends," said CEO Doug Del Grosso.
- Price Action: ADNT shares are trading higher by 7.16% at $30.98 on the last check Tuesday.
