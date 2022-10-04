Delta Air Lines To Rally Around 84%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Tuesday

- Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL price target from $50 to $52. Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth maintained a Strong Buy rating on the stock. Delta Air shares rose 0.7% to close at $28.26 on Monday.
- JP Morgan cut the price target on Match Group, Inc. MTCH from $90 to $75. JP Morgan analyst Cory Carpenter maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Match Group shares rose 2.1% to $51.34 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital raised Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. RXDX price target from $61 to $66. RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Prometheus Biosciences shares rose 1.7% to close at $60.00 on Monday.
- B of A Securities lowered Meta Platforms, Inc. META price target from $218 to $196. B of A Securities analyst Justin Post maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Meta rose 1.6% to $140.83 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley cut Carnival Corporation CCL price target from $7 to $6. Morgan Stanley analyst Jamie Rollo maintained an Underweight rating on the stock. Carnival shares rose 2.8% to $7.04 in pre-market trading.
- Needham boosted Accolade, Inc. ACCD price target from $12 to $15. Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald maintained the stock with a Buy. Accolade shares rose 3.1% to $12.19 in pre-market trading.
