ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Delta Air Lines To Rally Around 84%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 4, 2022 7:57 AM | 1 min read
Delta Air Lines To Rally Around 84%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Tuesday
  • Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL price target from $50 to $52. Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth maintained a Strong Buy rating on the stock. Delta Air shares rose 0.7% to close at $28.26 on Monday.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target on Match Group, Inc. MTCH from $90 to $75. JP Morgan analyst Cory Carpenter maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Match Group shares rose 2.1% to $51.34 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital raised Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. RXDX price target from $61 to $66. RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Prometheus Biosciences shares rose 1.7% to close at $60.00 on Monday.
  • B of A Securities lowered Meta Platforms, Inc. META price target from $218 to $196. B of A Securities analyst Justin Post maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Meta rose 1.6% to $140.83 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley cut Carnival Corporation CCL price target from $7 to $6. Morgan Stanley analyst Jamie Rollo maintained an Underweight rating on the stock. Carnival shares rose 2.8% to $7.04 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham boosted Accolade, Inc. ACCD price target from $12 to $15. Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald maintained the stock with a Buy. Accolade shares rose 3.1% to $12.19 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: US Stock Futures Higher After Monday's Rally; Factory Orders, JOLTS Data In Focus

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Price Target ChangesNewsPrice TargetSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas