Hilton Joins Forces With Peloton To Feature Bikes Across Its Entire US Hotel Portfolio

- Peloton Interactive Inc PTON has partnered with Hilton Hotels Corp HLT to feature Peloton bikes across Hilton's U.S. hotel portfolio.
- By 2022 end, nearly all 5,400 U.S. Hilton-branded hotels, from Hampton by Hilton to Waldorf Astoria, will feature at least one Peloton Bike in every fitness center.
- Through the partnership, Hilton guests can incorporate wellness into their future travel plans, whether for business or pleasure.
- A recent Hilton survey of U.S. travelers indicated that 98% of respondents prioritized wellness activities while on the road.
- Hilton Honors members can access special offers, including a Peloton App trial.
- Price Action: PTON shares are trading higher by 6.20% at $7.36 on the last check Monday.
