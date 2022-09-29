ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

DICK'S To Sell Peloton Products - Can This Latest Effort Attract New Customers?

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 29, 2022 2:15 PM | 1 min read
DICK'S To Sell Peloton Products - Can This Latest Effort Attract New Customers?
  • Peloton Interactive Inc PTON has partnered with DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc DKS for the sale of its hardware products.
  • Peloton's products, including the original Bike, Bike+, Tread, and Guide will be available in more than 100 DICK's U.S. retail locations and eCommerce platforms.
  • The rollout is slated to launch early in the holiday season.
  • Outside of Peloton's owned sales channels, DICK'S will be the only retailer to carry this selection of Peloton's connected fitness equipment.
  • Also ReadPandemic Favorites Snap, Peloton Swap Executives Amid Slowdown
  • PTON expects this partnership to expand its total addressable market and drive Member growth.
  • For DICK'S, the collaboration is expected to bring new customers into its brick-and-mortar and eCommerce environments.
  • "Retail remains a critical touchpoint, and we want to provide the in-store experience that many current and prospective Members still covet," said Peloton Senior Vice President of Global Direct Sales, Jen Parker.
  • Price Action: PTON shares are trading lower by 16.93% at $6.88 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContractsGeneral