DICK'S To Sell Peloton Products - Can This Latest Effort Attract New Customers?

- Peloton Interactive Inc PTON has partnered with DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc DKS for the sale of its hardware products.
- Peloton's products, including the original Bike, Bike+, Tread, and Guide will be available in more than 100 DICK's U.S. retail locations and eCommerce platforms.
- The rollout is slated to launch early in the holiday season.
- Outside of Peloton's owned sales channels, DICK'S will be the only retailer to carry this selection of Peloton's connected fitness equipment.
- Also Read: Pandemic Favorites Snap, Peloton Swap Executives Amid Slowdown
- PTON expects this partnership to expand its total addressable market and drive Member growth.
- For DICK'S, the collaboration is expected to bring new customers into its brick-and-mortar and eCommerce environments.
- "Retail remains a critical touchpoint, and we want to provide the in-store experience that many current and prospective Members still covet," said Peloton Senior Vice President of Global Direct Sales, Jen Parker.
- Price Action: PTON shares are trading lower by 16.93% at $6.88 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.