Tesla, Credit Suisse And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded mixed this morning after recording losses for the third quarter. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Alector, Inc. ALEC shares dropped 10.2% to $8.50 in pre-market trading. Alector, last month, initiated Phase 1 clinical trial of AL044 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT declined 7% to $9.40 in pre-market trading after dropping around 12% on Friday. GigaCloud Technology reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 11% year-on-year to $124 million.

Logitech International S.A. LOGI dropped 5.3% to $43.58 in pre-market trading. Logitech, last month, raised dividend to CHF 0.96.

ABB Ltd ABB declined 4.8% to $24.42 in pre-market trading. ABB completed Accelleron Industries AG spin-off.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares dropped 4.4% to $253.49 in pre-market trading. Tesla announced that third-quarter deliveries rose to a record level after the previous quarter's production-induced setback. Tesla said it sold 343,830 cars in the third quarter, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INO fell 4.4% to $1.65 in pre-market trading.

Credit Suisse Group AG CS fell 6.4% to $3.67 in pre-market trading. Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.

