Sheryl Sandberg Exits Meta, But Company Will Keep Paying For Her Security

In June, Sheryl Sandberg stepped down as COO of Meta. However, the company has decided to continue paying for her security into 2023, citing "continuing threats to her safety."

According to Meta, from Oct. 1 through June 30, 2023, the company will pay for security services at Sandberg's residences and when she is on personal business.

By putting its corporate resource to fund a non-employee's personal security, Meta seems to be contradicting Facebook's earlier steps, of investigating Sandberg's role in the possible misuse of corporate resources.

A previous report said the investigation included a review of Sandberg's use of Facebook company resources to help plan her wedding.

Facebook paid almost $9 million for Sandberg's security at her properties and personal trips in 2021.

While leaving the company, Sandberg called her time at Meta the "honor and privilege of a lifetime" but joked that it's also "not the most manageable job anyone has ever had."

Over the last several years, Meta has been through difficult circumstances and controversies, coming under fire from regulators.

Long-term Facebook investor, Roger McNamee recently spoke about Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Sandberg's role in the Cambridge Analytica scandal and accusation of insider trading.

Sandberg will remain on Meta's board and receive compensation as a non-employee director.

Zuckerberg has named his long-term associate Javier Olivan as Sanberg's successor. Olivan joined Facebook over 15 years ago.

