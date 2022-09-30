Overview Of Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the basic materials sector that may be worth watching:

Eastman Chemical EMN - P/E: 7.75 Cleveland-Cliffs CLF - P/E: 2.1 Trinseo TSE - P/E: 5.35 ICL Group ICL - P/E: 6.28 Methanex MEOH - P/E: 4.61

Eastman Chemical has reported Q2 earnings per share at $2.83, which has increased by 37.38% compared to Q1, which was 2.06. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.26%, which has increased by 0.45% from last quarter's yield of 2.81%.

Cleveland-Cliffs saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.71 in Q1 to $1.31 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.25%, which has increased by 0.33% from 2.92% last quarter.

Trinseo saw a decrease in earnings per share from 2.08 in Q1 to $1.79 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 5.35%, which has increased by 2.22% from 3.13% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, ICL Group experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.47 in Q1 and is now $0.58. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 12.25%, which has increased by 2.96% from last quarter's yield of 9.29%.

Methanex saw a decrease in earnings per share from 2.16 in Q1 to $1.16 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.93%, which has increased by 0.73% from last quarter's yield of 1.2%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.