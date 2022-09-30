ñol

Credit Suisse Slashes PT On This Stock By 50%? Plus This Analyst Predicts $115 For Nike

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 30, 2022 7:58 AM | 2 min read
Credit Suisse Slashes PT On This Stock By 50%? Plus This Analyst Predicts $115 For Nike
  • RBC Capital cut NIKE, Inc. NKE price target from $125 to $115. NIKE shares fell 10.7% to $85.13 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler cut Annaly Capital Management, Inc. NLY price target from $28 to $19. Annaly Capital Management shares rose 0.3% to $17.56 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse cut Altice USA, Inc. ATUS price target from $14 to $7. Altice USA shares rose 3.2% to $5.88 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho lowered the price target on Micron Technology, Inc. MU from $56 to $52. Micron shares rose 1.2% to $50.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James cut price target for CarGurus, Inc. CARG from $28 to $20. CarGurus shares fell 1% to $14.26 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler raised the price target on Voya Financial, Inc. VOYA from $65 to $70. Voya Financial shares rose 1.2% to $61.66 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE from 120 to $126. Cboe Global Markets fell 0.5% to close at $117.73 on Thursday.
  • Keybanc cut the price target on Papa John's International, Inc. PZZA from $105 to $90. Papa John's fell 4.5% to close at $71.74 on Thursday.
  • Barclays reduced the price target on CSX Corporation CSX from $40 to $35. CSX shares rose 0.1% to $27.21 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target on First Republic Bank FRC from $168 to $148. First Republic Bank shares fell 2.3% to close at $132.68 on Thursday.

