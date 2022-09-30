EXCLUSIVE: COMSovereign Expands Robust 5G IP Portfolio Technologies To Monetize Untapped Opportunity

COMSovereign Holding Corp COMS, a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions, outlined its measures to expand the value of its intellectual property (IP) portfolio as part of its ongoing business transition.

What Happened? The company seeks opportunities to monetize the value of its IP.

To date, the company holds approximately 130 patents granted in the U.S. and foreign jurisdictions and about 25 patent applications pending.

Several pending patents, formally accepted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), cover an array of critical wireless networking technologies supporting the latest 5G Mobile Broadband Standard defined by 3GPP in Release 18, the most current specification.

This includes meeting future wireless network system requirements for increased bandwidth through the support for simultaneous radio transmission and reception utilizing approaches such as the company's Lextrum in-band full duplex (Zero division duplex) technology.

Why Does It Matter? "As part of our ongoing review of the business, we believe our IP portfolio represents an untapped opportunity to create value for our stakeholders. That is why our Board of Directors and our leadership team is actively exploring ways to monetize our IP through multiple paths," interim CEO David Knight said.

Price Action: COMS shares closed higher by 8.98% at $0.0959 on Thursday.

Photo Via Company