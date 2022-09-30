Bill Gates Says 'Can't Wait To See' What Trevor Noah Does Next After Comedian Announces Exit From 'The Daily Show'

Trevor Noah, the host of Paramount Global PARAA PARA-owned Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” says he’s leaving the program after taking over from Jon Stewart seven years ago.

What Happened: The Daily Show shared a “special message” from Noah who said, “We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together.”

“I’ve realized that after seven years, my time’s up. I’ve loved hosting the show it’s been one of my greatest challenges, it’s been one of my greatest joys,” he said.

A special message from Trevor Noah pic.twitter.com/lMM8ll51fu — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 30, 2022

Noah said that his stint at the show included the presidency of Donald Trump, the pandemic and “more pandemic.”

The comedian said there’s “another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring” and mentioned he’d been doing stand-up comedy and touring.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates congratulated Noah Thursday on his stint at the show.

Gates said that he had played tennis with Noah in Cape Town and he "can’t wait to see" what he does next.

Congratulations @Trevornoah on the incredible run. I always enjoy the fun conversations and especially loved playing tennis with you in Cape Town. I know you’ve only just begun and can’t wait to see what you do next. https://t.co/qNRmpjCQLO — Bill Gates (@BillGates) September 30, 2022

Why It Matters: Comedy Central said in a statement on Noah’s exit that there was “no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps,” reported The New York Times.

The cable channel reportedly said it was “excited for the next chapter” of ‘The Daily Show.'" There is no clarity on who will replace Noah as the next host of the show, according to the Times.

Recently, Noah said that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was “becoming the Republican Party” and stealing the tricks of Trump and making them his own.

Price Action: On Thursday, in the regular session, Paramount Global Class A shares closed 3.9% lower at $21.94 and the company’s Class B shares closed 4.4% lower at $18.95, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

