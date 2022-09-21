Is Trump Old News Already? Trevor Noah Says Desantis 'Stealing' The Thunder As Former President Watches 'On The Sidelines'

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis shocked everyone recently with his move to fly Venezuelan immigrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard. Now, Trevor Noah, the host of Comedy Central's “Daily Show,” took potshots at DeSantis in Tuesday’s episode.

What Happened: “There’s actually one conservative who is upset with DeSantis,” Noah said on the show.

He referred to a Rolling Stone story on former U.S. President Donald Trump being upset with his fellow Republican for “stealing his mantle as a media star” and as “undocumented immigrant-basher-in-chief.”

The ex-president was reportedly upset that yet another one of his ideas was allegedly stolen by the governor.

Noah thinks Trump has a point there.

“He is the guy who came up with the idea of turning all politics a series of stunts. That is what he did,” he said. He referred to the Muslim ban and building the wall, adding these never solved anything.

“But it got the people going,” Noah said.

“And now, pulling stunts has become the driving force of the Republican party. But Trump — he's stuck watching it on the sidelines,” he quipped.

Noah said he feels bad for Trump.

“But the fact is, Ron DeSantis — you see what he's doing — he's slowly becoming the Republican Party now, stealing your tricks, making it his own,” he said in a statement directed at Trump.