Johnson Outdoors Hikes Dividend By 10%

Johnson Outdoors Inc JOUT said its Board of Directors increased the quarterly cash dividend by 10%.

said its Board of Directors increased the quarterly cash dividend by 10%. Class A shareholders will now receive a $0.31 dividend per share and Class B shareholders a $0.2818 dividend per share.

The quarterly cash dividend is payable on October 27, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 13, 2022.

The company held $117.6 million in cash and equivalents as of July 1, 2022.

"Johnson Outdoors' balance sheet remains strong, and the dividend increase reflects our confidence in our business performance and strategic plans," said CFO David W. Johnson.

Price Action: JOUT shares are trading lower by 1.21% at $51.34 on the last check Thursday.

