Johnson Outdoors Hikes Dividend By 10%

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 29, 2022 12:59 PM | 1 min read
  • Johnson Outdoors Inc JOUT said its Board of Directors increased the quarterly cash dividend by 10%.
  • Class A shareholders will now receive a $0.31 dividend per share and Class B shareholders a $0.2818 dividend per share.
  • The quarterly cash dividend is payable on October 27, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 13, 2022.
  • The company held $117.6 million in cash and equivalents as of July 1, 2022.
  • "Johnson Outdoors' balance sheet remains strong, and the dividend increase reflects our confidence in our business performance and strategic plans," said CFO David W. Johnson.
  • Price Action: JOUT shares are trading lower by 1.21% at $51.34 on the last check Thursday.

