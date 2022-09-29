Johnson Outdoors Hikes Dividend By 10%

- Johnson Outdoors Inc JOUT said its Board of Directors increased the quarterly cash dividend by 10%.
- Class A shareholders will now receive a $0.31 dividend per share and Class B shareholders a $0.2818 dividend per share.
- The quarterly cash dividend is payable on October 27, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 13, 2022.
- The company held $117.6 million in cash and equivalents as of July 1, 2022.
- "Johnson Outdoors' balance sheet remains strong, and the dividend increase reflects our confidence in our business performance and strategic plans," said CFO David W. Johnson.
- Price Action: JOUT shares are trading lower by 1.21% at $51.34 on the last check Thursday.
