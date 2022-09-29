Apple Braces For Second Faceoff Over Upcoming Union Election

- Apple Inc AAPL retail workers in Oklahoma City will likely vote next month on whether to make their store the company's second unionized U.S. location.
- The employees will vote on October 13 and 14 on whether to join the Communications Workers of America, Bloomberg reports.
- They will conduct the vote in person.
- Workers at the store petitioned on Sept. 1 for an election, claiming to sign up 70% of the site's eligible workers.
- Retail staff at an Apple store in Towson, Maryland voted in June to unionize, marking one of several recent landmark labor wins at prominent U.S. companies, including Amazon.com Inc AMZN.
- Labor groups and investors have filed a shareholder proposal urging Apple to review its workers' rights treatment.
- Amazon raised pay for its warehouse and delivery workers and strategized to improve warehouse safety following growing unionization.
- Amazon is preparing for another faceoff with activist workers over the upcoming union election at its upstate New York facility near Albany in October.
- AAPL Price Action: Apple shares were down 4.83% at $142.61 Thursday afternoon.
