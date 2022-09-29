ñol

Apple Braces For Second Faceoff Over Upcoming Union Election

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 29, 2022 12:54 PM | 1 min read
Apple Braces For Second Faceoff Over Upcoming Union Election

 


  • Apple Inc AAPL retail workers in Oklahoma City will likely vote next month on whether to make their store the company's second unionized U.S. location.

  • The employees will vote on October 13 and 14 on whether to join the Communications Workers of America, Bloomberg reports. 

  • They will conduct the vote in person.

  • Workers at the store petitioned on Sept. 1 for an election, claiming to sign up 70% of the site's eligible workers. 

  • Retail staff at an Apple store in Towson, Maryland voted in June to unionize, marking one of several recent landmark labor wins at prominent U.S. companies, including Amazon.com Inc AMZN.

  • Labor groups and investors have filed a shareholder proposal urging Apple to review its workers' rights treatment.

  • Amazon raised pay for its warehouse and delivery workers and strategized to improve warehouse safety following growing unionization.

  • Amazon is preparing for another faceoff with activist workers over the upcoming union election at its upstate New York facility near Albany in October.

  • AAPL Price Action: Apple shares were down 4.83% at $142.61 Thursday afternoon. 

    •  

 

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia