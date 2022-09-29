Amazon Bumps Payout For US Warehouse, Delivery Workers

by

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN boosted pay for its U.S. front-line employees, effective October.

boosted pay for its U.S. front-line employees, effective October. The hike called for a nearly $1 billion investment over the next year and a new benefit, Anytime Pay enabling employees to collect their Pay at any point during the month.

Average starting pay for front-line employees in customer fulfillment and transportation (or warehouse and delivery workers) increased from $18 per hour to more than $19 per hour, with employees earning between $16 and $26 per hour depending on their position and location in the U.S.

Anytime Pay provides Amazon employees access to up to 70% of their eligible earned Pay whenever they choose and without fees.

Previously, most Amazon employees received their regular pay once or twice monthly.

Amazon also announced additional investments in career development programs, building on its commitment to provide free college tuition to hourly employees. This brings the company's total investment in benefits offered to its team to nearly $10 billion this year alone.

Earlier, Amazon shared plans to invest $450 million to fund wage increases and other benefits for delivery drivers employed by members of its Delivery Service Partners network.

Amazon also rolled out similar benefits for its warehouse workers as it expanded the logistics network as unionization gained momentum.

Amazon strategized to improve warehouse safety and pay concerns after facing flak for the same.

Earlier reports indicated Amazon faced a significant crisis of workers in its warehouses as it ran out of people to hire.

Price Action: AMZN shares closed higher by 3.15% at $118.01 on Wednesday.

AMZN shares closed higher by 3.15% at $118.01 on Wednesday. Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.