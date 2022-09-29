Porsche With No Brakes - Shares Race Higher In Landmark Frankfurt IPO

- Shares of Volkswagen AG VWAGY owned sports car maker Porsche rose in its Frankfurt stock market debut.
- Touted as one of the biggest public offerings in Europe, the shares traded at €84 ($81) in Frankfurt on Thursday morning, after the IPO was priced at €82.50.
- The IPO is expected to provide Porsche with a financial boost of €19.5 billion, CNBC reported.
- Volkswagen is offering 911 million shares, a reference to Porsche's famous 911 model.
- The IPO attains significance in the sense that it comes at a time of market volatility as the industry continues to face the effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the inflation jitters.
- "Today is a great day for Porsche and a great day for Volkswagen," the report cited Arno Antlitz, Volkswagen's chief financial officer.
- Price Action: VWAGY shares closed higher by 5.05% at $19.12 on Wednesday.
