Cathie Wood Sells $2.8M In Healthcare Stock Buoyed By Amazon-Linked Rumors

Cathie Wood -led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday sold 96,746 shares of Signify Health Inc. SGFY , estimated to be valued at around $2.8 million.

-led on Wednesday sold 96,746 shares of , estimated to be valued at around $2.8 million. The firm sold 38,669 shares via its flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK exchange-traded fund and 58,007 via the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG .

exchange-traded fund and 58,007 via the . Signify shares closed 0.17% higher at $29.15 on Wednesday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Wood began selling Signify shares when they saw a major spike on Aug. 22 after reports said Amazon.com Inc. AMZN may be interested in acquiring the healthcare company.

See Also: Best Healthcare Stocks Right Now