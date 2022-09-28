Cathie Wood Sells $2.8M In Healthcare Stock Buoyed By Amazon-Linked Rumors

- Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday sold 96,746 shares of Signify Health Inc. SGFY, estimated to be valued at around $2.8 million.
- The firm sold 38,669 shares via its flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK exchange-traded fund and 58,007 via the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG.
- Signify shares closed 0.17% higher at $29.15 on Wednesday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
- Wood began selling Signify shares when they saw a major spike on Aug. 22 after reports said Amazon.com Inc. AMZN may be interested in acquiring the healthcare company.
