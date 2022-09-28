ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Cathie Wood Sells $2.8M In Healthcare Stock Buoyed By Amazon-Linked Rumors

by Benzinga Overnight Desk, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 28, 2022 10:44 PM | 1 min read
Cathie Wood Sells $2.8M In Healthcare Stock Buoyed By Amazon-Linked Rumors
  • Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday sold 96,746 shares of Signify Health Inc. SGFY, estimated to be valued at around $2.8 million.
  • The firm sold 38,669 shares via its flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK exchange-traded fund and 58,007 via the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG.
  • Signify shares closed 0.17% higher at $29.15 on Wednesday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
  • Wood began selling Signify shares when they saw a major spike on Aug. 22 after reports said Amazon.com Inc. AMZN may be interested in acquiring the healthcare company.

See Also: Best Healthcare Stocks Right Now

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: ARK Investment ManagementCathie WoodNewsSector ETFsBroad U.S. Equity ETFsShort IdeasHealth CareTrading IdeasETFsGeneral