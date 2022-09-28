Amazon Introduces Bedside Sleep Tracker, First Kindle That Can Write And More: What You Need To Know

- Amazon.com Inc's AMZN Devices & Services Event showcased multiple new products for consumers Wednesday.
- It launched the first 10.2-inch, 300 ppi adjustable front-light display Kindle on which users can write, priced at $339.99 including Pen.
- It adjusts to the surroundings for an optimal experience and lasts weeks without charge.
- The Kindle Scribe will be available globally in time for the holidays. It comes with a free, four-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited.
- Two new Kindle products include Kindle and Kindle Kids.
- The Halo Rise device is a first-of-its-kind bedside sleep tracker, wake-up light and smart alarm. Using no-contact sensor tech, it determines sleep stages and measures a bedroom's environment to provide highly accurate insights and personalized sleep analysis.
- It will be available for $139.99 and includes a six-month Halo membership.
- A free update will likely benefit all current and future Echo Studio customers. Its Echo Dot with new, custom-built spatial audio processing technology builds on Amazon's 3D audio.
- It enhanced the frequency range extension technology and has a new color option: Glacier White, which starts shipping next month.
- The next-gen Echo Dot also comes with an accelerometer and temperature sensor.
- It also adds eero built-in to Echo Dot, allowing Echo devices to serve as Wi-Fi extenders for the first time. Each compatible Echo device adds up to 1,000 square feet of coverage to an existing eero network.
- Amazon.com also updated the Echo Dot with Clock to include a display showing more information.
- Echo Dot will be available for $49.99, and Echo Dot with Clock for $59.99. Echo Dot Kids will be available next month for $59.99.
- The "Hey, Disney!" custom voice assistant, built on Alexa technology, will be available to U.S. customers with a Kids+ subscription or in the Alexa Skills Store.
- Disney's wearable device, MagicBand+, will be compatible with "Hey, Disney!" and work with Echo devices in resorts and at home. With parental consent, a new AI-powered feature will allow kids to co-create characters and visual stories with Alexa.
- Amazon.com added a feature on Echo Show devices that leverage a breakthrough in how its AI understands and acts on customer references of visual attributes.
- Amazon.com shared ambient technology for multitasking environments. With Echo Auto, voice can minimize distractions and help keep one's eyes on the road while enjoying driving.
- Echo Auto, available for $54.99, "works great for hands-free messaging and communications, navigation.
- The Fire TV Omni QLED Series comes in 65-inch and 75-inch options. It's available for pre-order today for customers in the U.S. and Canada, starting at $799.99.
- The Alexa Voice Remote Pro has two programmable buttons users can set up to launch their favorite streaming apps or to create shortcuts for any Alexa command. It will be available this November for $34.99.
- The new Fire TV Cube will start shipping to customers on Oct. 25, costing $139.99.
- Amazon.com's first device with 10 Gigabit Ethernet will be available early next year through select ISP partners in the U.S. and Canada and via Amazon in the U.S. for an MSRP of $649.99/$859.99 CAD.
- The eero PoE 6, a wifi 6 Power over Ethernet access point, can provide up to 2,000 square feet of coverage and support up to 100 devices. It will be available in the U.S. and Canada in October.
- Early next year, eero PoE 6 (MSRP: $299.99/$399.99 CAD) will be available through select ISP partners in the U.S. and Canada and via Amazon in the U.S.
- Blink Wired Floodlight Camera is a smart floodlight camera that uses computer vision capabilities like Privacy and Activity Zones. It costs $99.99 and will be available later this year.
- The New Blink Wired Floodlight Camera and Blink Mini Pan Tilt (priced at $29.99) offer customers higher flexibility in security coverage and peace of mind.
- Spotlight Cam Pro is the latest in Ring's Pro lineup of cameras, which integrates radar to deliver more precise motion alerts. It costs $229.99, and one can pre-order it today.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 2.5% at $117.35 on the last check Wednesday.
