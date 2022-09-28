Citi Remains Bullish On Micron Given Bottoming Process Well Underway

- Micron Technology, Inc MU will release 4Q22 results on September 29 after the market close, Citi analyst Christopher Danely highlighted.
- He expects the company to print and guide below the consensus due to excess DRAM inventory and lower demand.
- He expects DRAM pricing to decline until 1Q23, though we expect the downturn offset by Capex cuts which set the DRAM industry up nicely for a rebound in 2023 no matter how lousy demand is.
- He trimmed his estimates and reiterated a Buy rating as he believes Micron is exhibiting three signs of a bottom of lower Capex, trough valuation, and most of the downside in consensus estimates.
- Price Action: MU shares traded lower by 0.02% at $50.57 on the last check Wednesday.
