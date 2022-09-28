Hertz, bp Join Forces To Accelerate EV Charging Network

by

Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ and BP Plc BP have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the development of a national network of EV charging stations.

The stations will be powered by bp pulse, bp's global electrification and charging solution brand.

The agreement also involves the management of Hertz's charging infrastructure by bp pulse and customizing its Omega software for quick and efficient recharging of Hertz's fleet of electric rental cars.

Hertz has assembled a fleet of tens of thousands of EVs available at 500 Hertz locations across 38 states.

The company aims to electrify one-quarter of its fleet by the end of 2024.

bp pulse, previously called Amply Power, was acquired by BP in 2021 to grow mobility and fleet products and services in North America.

"Hertz is accelerating the adoption of electrification by investing in the largest rental fleet of electric vehicles in North America and expanding the availability of charging stations,” said Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr.

Price Action: HTZ shares are trading higher by 0.06% at $16.53 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

HTZ shares are trading higher by 0.06% at $16.53 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

