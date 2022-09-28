Chipotle's AI Kitchen Assistant Moves Next Stage; 'Chippy' To Start Cooking Chips For Guests Next Month

- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG said it is piloting two new technologies in its restaurants to deliver precise forecasting, optimal quality, and increased convenience for digital guests.
- Chipotle's new kitchen management system, powered by PreciTaste, is currently being tested at eight restaurants in Orange County, California.
- Early results indicate the pilot is effectively streamlining kitchen operations for crew members and ensuring a full line of fresh ingredients for guests.
- Leveraging AI and machine learning, the system monitors ingredient levels in real-time and notifies the crew how much to prep, cook and when to start cooking.
- The company is also piloting advanced location-based technology to enhance its app functionality. The contextual restaurant program, using Radius Networks' technology platform Flybuy, is tested at 73 restaurants in Cleveland, Ohio.
- In addition, Chipotle's AI kitchen assistant, introduced earlier this year, has moved to its next stage of operational testing.
- Chipotle will test the autonomous kitchen assistant, Chippy, made by Miso Robotics, in a restaurant in Fountain Valley, California.
- Chippy will start cooking tortilla chips for guests next month.
- Price Action: CMG shares traded higher by 1.20% at $1,557.41 on the last check Wednesday.
