Ford Ramps Up Investment In Kentucky; Adds More Hourly Jobs

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 27, 2022 2:30 PM | 1 min read
Ford Ramps Up Investment In Kentucky; Adds More Hourly Jobs
  • Ford Motor Company F said it is making $700 million in new investment and creating 500 additional hourly manufacturing jobs in Kentucky to support new vehicle production.
  • The new investment in Kentucky, part of the Ford+ plan, will support an all-new F-Series Super Duty pickup built at the Kentucky Truck plant in Louisville.
  • The auto major is expanding in Kentucky with the BlueOval SK Battery Park, a new $5.8 billion battery production complex that will create 5,000 new jobs and power Ford’s future electric vehicles.
  • Also ReadFord Breaks Ground At $5.6B Complex In Tennessee Inching Closer To Its EV Goals, Set To Add 6K Jobs
  • Ford employs more than 12,000 people in Kentucky and supports nearly 120,000 direct and indirect jobs in the state.
  • Price Action: F shares are trading lower by 2.17% at $11.73 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

