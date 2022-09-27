This Analyst Boosts PT On PepsiCo? Plus UBS Sees $75 For Micron Technology

- Deutsche Bank raised the price target on PepsiCo, Inc. PEP from $179 to $181. Deutsche Bank analyst Steve Powers maintained a Hold rating on the stock. PepsiCo shares fell 1.2% to $166.47 on Tuesday.
- UBS cut the price target for Micron Technology, Inc. MU from $80 to $75. UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained the stock with a Buy. Micron shares rose 1.8% to $49.78 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Moody's Corporation MCO from $283 to $288. Moody's shares fell 0.3% to $249.51 on Tuesday.
- HC Wainwright & Co raised the price target for Equillium, Inc. EQ from $15 to $20. Equillium shares rose 13.5% to $2.1902 on Tuesday.
- Evercore ISI Group cut the price target on The Macerich Company MAC from $13 to $11. Macerich shares fell 0.4% to $7.70 on Tuesday.
- Oppenheimer raised the price target for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. NMTR from $4 to $5. 9 Meters Biopharma shares jumped 20.7% to $0.2499 on Tuesday.
- Alliance Global Partners cut the price target on Perficient, Inc. PRFT from $100 to $85. Perficient shares rose 2.3% to $61.48 on Tuesday.
