This Analyst Boosts PT On PepsiCo? Plus UBS Sees $75 For Micron Technology

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 27, 2022 12:53 PM | 1 min read
This Analyst Boosts PT On PepsiCo? Plus UBS Sees $75 For Micron Technology
  • Deutsche Bank raised the price target on PepsiCo, Inc. PEP from $179 to $181. Deutsche Bank analyst Steve Powers maintained a Hold rating on the stock. PepsiCo shares fell 1.2% to $166.47 on Tuesday.
  • UBS cut the price target for Micron Technology, Inc. MU from $80 to $75. UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained the stock with a Buy. Micron shares rose 1.8% to $49.78 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Moody's Corporation MCO from $283 to $288. Moody's shares fell 0.3% to $249.51 on Tuesday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co raised the price target for Equillium, Inc. EQ from $15 to $20. Equillium shares rose 13.5% to $2.1902 on Tuesday.
  • Evercore ISI Group cut the price target on The Macerich Company MAC from $13 to $11. Macerich shares fell 0.4% to $7.70 on Tuesday.
  • Oppenheimer raised the price target for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. NMTR from $4 to $5. 9 Meters Biopharma shares jumped 20.7% to $0.2499 on Tuesday.
  • Alliance Global Partners cut the price target on Perficient, Inc. PRFT from $100 to $85. Perficient shares rose 2.3% to $61.48 on Tuesday.

Check out this: US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 300 Points

