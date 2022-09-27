5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector that may be worth watching:

Weyco Group WEYS - P/E: 8.53 Greif GEF - P/E: 9.51 Jakks Pacific JAKK - P/E: 2.44 LGI Homes LGIH - P/E: 4.77 Ford Motor F - P/E: 4.15

This quarter, Weyco Group experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.42 in Q1 and is now $0.47. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.43%, which has decreased by 0.6% from last quarter's yield of 4.03%.

Greif has reported Q3 earnings per share at $2.35, which has decreased by 2.49% compared to Q2, which was 2.41. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.92%, which has decreased by 0.07% from last quarter's yield of 2.99%.

Jakks Pacific's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $2.1, whereas in Q1, they were at -0.28. LGI Homes has reported Q2 earnings per share at $5.2, which has increased by 60.0% compared to Q1, which was 3.25. This quarter, Ford Motor experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.38 in Q1 and is now $0.68. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.78%, which has increased by 2.18% from 2.6% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.