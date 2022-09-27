Meta Pulls Down China Based Network Exploiting US Midterms

by

Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms Inc META , disrupted a China-based network of accounts seeking to influence U.S. politics ahead of the 2022 midterms.

The covert influence operation used accounts on Facebook and Instagram posing as Americans to post hot-button issues ranging from abortion, gun control, and high-profile politicians like President Biden and Sen. Marco Rubio, the Washington Post reports.

The network, which focused on the U.S. and the Czech Republic, posted from the fall of 2021 through the summer of 2022.

The network failed to gain much traction or user engagement. The influence operation often posted content in low volumes during working hours in China.

The network reportedly aimed to influence U.S. users about American topics months ahead of the 2022 contests.

China recently emerged as a potent outlet for disinformation and propaganda on social media, the report added.

The operation posted these narratives across multiple social media channels, including Telegram, Twitter Inc TWTR , Facebook, Instagram, and websites like Change.org and Avaaz.com.

Meta reportedly began investigating that operation after reviewing public reporting on some of the network's activity by investigative journalists in Germany.

Earlier, Meta chose to stick to the 2020 general election tactics for the U.S. midterms to handle political ads and fight misinformation.

Price Action: META shares traded higher by 0.59% at $137.19 on the last check Tuesday.

