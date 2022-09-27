Meta Pulls Down China Based Network Exploiting US Midterms

- Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms Inc META, disrupted a China-based network of accounts seeking to influence U.S. politics ahead of the 2022 midterms.
- The covert influence operation used accounts on Facebook and Instagram posing as Americans to post hot-button issues ranging from abortion, gun control, and high-profile politicians like President Biden and Sen. Marco Rubio, the Washington Post reports.
- The network, which focused on the U.S. and the Czech Republic, posted from the fall of 2021 through the summer of 2022.
- The network failed to gain much traction or user engagement. The influence operation often posted content in low volumes during working hours in China.
- The network reportedly aimed to influence U.S. users about American topics months ahead of the 2022 contests.
- China recently emerged as a potent outlet for disinformation and propaganda on social media, the report added.
- The operation posted these narratives across multiple social media channels, including Telegram, Twitter Inc TWTR, Facebook, Instagram, and websites like Change.org and Avaaz.com.
- Meta reportedly began investigating that operation after reviewing public reporting on some of the network’s activity by investigative journalists in Germany.
- Earlier, Meta chose to stick to the 2020 general election tactics for the U.S. midterms to handle political ads and fight misinformation.
- Price Action: META shares traded higher by 0.59% at $137.19 on the last check Tuesday.
