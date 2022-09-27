Accenture, Toshiba Bond Over Carbon Emission Goals

by

Accenture plc ACN collaborated with Toshiba Corp TOSYY to offer consulting services to support the green transformation (GX) efforts of the clients.

Accenture will work with Toshiba to design and develop new sustainability services to push emission reductions, along with strategies and solutions for carbon neutrality.

Toshiba aims to accomplish carbon neutrality throughout its entire value chain by FY50. It has set a preliminary goal for FY30 of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 70% from FY19 levels.

Recently, Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF shared plans to invest over KRW 7 trillion ($5.02 billion) by 2030 to become carbon neutral by 2050.

expanded its renewable energy portfolio globally, with an additional 2.7 gigawatts (GW) of clean energy capacity across 71 new renewable energy projects. Once fully operational, Amazon's global renewable energy portfolio will generate 50,000-gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean energy.

Price Action: ACN shares closed lower by 0.94% at $257.54 on Monday.

