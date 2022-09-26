10 Short Squeeze Candidates That May Soar: Minerva Neurosciences, FaZe, Getty Images And More

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and have continued through 2022 with new traders looking for the next huge move.

Here’s a look at the top five short squeeze candidates for the week of Sept. 26 and other stocks to watch moving up the Fintel short squeeze leaderboard.

Minerva Neurosciences: Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company Minerva Neurosciences NERV tops the leaderboard, jumping up three places from last week’s top short squeeze candidates. The move comes after the stock climbed 120 places in the previous ranking, now jumping 123 total places in two weeks. Data shows 34.1% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 74.6%.

FaZe Holdings: eSports and digital content company FaZe Holdings Inc FAZE remains in second place on the leaderboard for the second straight week. The company, which went public via SPAC, has been among the top mentioned short squeeze candidates for several weeks. Data shows 92.8% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 1,015.2%. The stock ranks among the top two for both short percentage and cost to borrow, two key metrics to predict how likely a short squeeze is to happen.

Getty Images: Photo and content company Getty Images Holdings GETY is no stranger to the short squeeze leaderboard. The stock moves up five places to third place. Getty Images was recently mentioned by Benzinga as a short squeeze candidate to watch, with the float percentage and cost to borrow among the highest on the leaderboard. Data shows 107.9% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 733.6%.

Singing Machine: Karaoke audio equipment company The Singing Machine Company MICS moves up seven positions to rank fourth. The company, which previously topped the leaderboard, has 25% of its float short and a cost to borrow of 107.5%.

TDH Holdings: Pet food company TDH Holdings Inc PETZ is fifth on the leaderboard, moving up four positions from last week. Data shows 31.2% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 58.6%. The company has made frequent appearances on the short squeeze leaderboard in 2022.

Stocks to Watch: Outside the top five short squeeze candidates, here is a look at some stocks moving up the list.

Syros Pharmaceuticals SYRS is among the biggest climbers on the leaderboard, moving up 244 positions to eighth place. Data shows 21.5% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 10.2%.

Oyster Point Pharma OYST moves up 29 places to 12th on the leaderboard. The stock has 23.0% of its float short and a cost to borrow of 4.3%.

Cosmetics company Revlon Inc REV ranks 11th, moving up three places in the last week. The company, which filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, has been a popular short squeeze candidate. Data shows 30.9% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 85.7%.

MicroStrategy Inc MSTR ranks 16th on the leaderboard, moving up 28 positions. The company, which is a large holder of Bitcoin BTC/USD, has been a popular short candidate due to its cryptocurrency exposure in the current bear market. Data shows 34% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 35.6%.

Outdoor cooking company Weber Inc WEBR moves up 10 places to 19th place on the leaderboard. The stock has been a popular short squeeze candidate, even called one of the top names to watch by a former hedge fund manager. Data shows 44.7% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 32.5%.