5 Short Squeeze Stocks That Could Soar: NeruoBo Pharmaceuticals, FaZe Holdings And More

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and have continued through 2022 with new traders looking for the next huge move.

Here’s a look at the top five short squeeze candidates for the week of Sept. 19, according to Fintel Data:

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals: Clinical stage biotechnology company NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO tops the short squeeze leaderboard for the week of Sept. 19. The company has 36.9% of its float short and a cost to borrow of 148.9%, ranking among the highest for both key factors that can determine how likely a short squeeze is to happen.

FaZe Holdings: eSports and digital content company FaZe Holdings Inc FAZE moves up eight positions to second place on the leaderboard. Data shows 92.8% of the float short, down from last week’s 149.6% reported. The cost to borrow on shares is 1,058.1%, in line with last week’s report. The stock has been among the top mentioned short squeeze candidates since going public via SPAC.

Minerva Neurosciences: Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company Minerva Neurosciences NERV moves up 120 places on the leaderboard to rank third for the week. Data shows 34.1% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 85.0%.

Greenwich LifeSciences: Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. GLSI is the only top five carryover from last week’s report, moving down one position to fourth place. Data shows 24.8% of the float short, an increase from last week’s 20.8% reported. The cost to borrow of 11.2% on shares remains the same from last week.

SurgePays: Fintech company SurgePays Inc SURG moves up 24 positions to rank fifth on the short squeeze leaderboard for the week. Data sows 54.5% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 7.0%. The company has the fourth-highest short percentage for the week, according to the report and could move up or remain in the top five if the cost to borrow also increases.