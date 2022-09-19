ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

5 Short Squeeze Stocks That Could Soar: NeruoBo Pharmaceuticals, FaZe Holdings And More

by Chris Katje, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 19, 2022 10:50 AM | 2 min read
5 Short Squeeze Stocks That Could Soar: NeruoBo Pharmaceuticals, FaZe Holdings And More

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and have continued through 2022 with new traders looking for the next huge move.

Here’s a look at the top five short squeeze candidates for the week of Sept. 19, according to Fintel Data:

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals: Clinical stage biotechnology company NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO tops the short squeeze leaderboard for the week of Sept. 19. The company has 36.9% of its float short and a cost to borrow of 148.9%, ranking among the highest for both key factors that can determine how likely a short squeeze is to happen.

Related Link: Apple Overtakes Tesla As The Most Shorted Stock: Here's Why It Matters And Why It Doesn't 

FaZe Holdings: eSports and digital content company FaZe Holdings Inc FAZE moves up eight positions to second place on the leaderboard. Data shows 92.8% of the float short, down from last week’s 149.6% reported. The cost to borrow on shares is 1,058.1%, in line with last week’s report. The stock has been among the top mentioned short squeeze candidates since going public via SPAC.

Minerva Neurosciences: Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company Minerva Neurosciences NERV moves up 120 places on the leaderboard to rank third for the week. Data shows 34.1% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 85.0%.

Greenwich LifeSciences: Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. GLSI is the only top five carryover from last week’s report, moving down one position to fourth place. Data shows 24.8% of the float short, an increase from last week’s 20.8% reported. The cost to borrow of 11.2% on shares remains the same from last week.

SurgePays: Fintech company SurgePays Inc SURG moves up 24 positions to rank fifth on the short squeeze leaderboard for the week. Data sows 54.5% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 7.0%. The company has the fourth-highest short percentage for the week, according to the report and could move up or remain in the top five if the cost to borrow also increases.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Biopharmaceutical StocksBiotech StockseSportsFintelFintel short squeezeShort Squeezeshort squeeze candidatesShort squeeze ideasNewsPenny StocksSmall CapTrading Ideas