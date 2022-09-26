Unilever CEO Alan Jope To Retire Next Year

- British consumer goods giant Unilever PLC UL Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope intends to retire in 2023 end.
- The decision comes after the CEO came under severe criticism over a failed takeover bid of drugmaker GSK Plc's GSK consumer health unit worth £50 billion ($53 billion), Bloomberg reported.
- GSK rejected Unilever's bid and ended up spinning off its consumer healthcare business into an independently-traded public company, named Haleon.
- The company reported an underlying EPS of €1.34 in the first half of 2022 versus €1.33 and expected elevated inflation in the second half.
- The maker of Dove soap will have to search for a new leader while reeling under economic uncertainties, including a surge in inflation and continued supply chain disruption.
- Price Action: UL shares are trading lower by 0.80% at $43.50 in premarket on the last check Monday.
