Unilever CEO Alan Jope To Retire Next Year

British consumer goods giant Unilever PLC UL Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope intends to retire in 2023 end.

The decision comes after the CEO came under severe criticism over a failed takeover bid of drugmaker GSK Plc's GSK consumer health unit worth £50 billion ($53 billion), Bloomberg reported.

GSK rejected Unilever's bid and ended up spinning off its consumer healthcare business into an independently-traded public company, named Haleon.

its consumer healthcare business into an independently-traded public company, named Haleon. The company reported an underlying EPS of €1.34 in the first half of 2022 versus €1.33 and expected elevated inflation in the second half.

The maker of Dove soap will have to search for a new leader while reeling under economic uncertainties, including a surge in inflation and continued supply chain disruption.

Price Action: UL shares are trading lower by 0.80% at $43.50 in premarket on the last check Monday.

