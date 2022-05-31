ñol

Unilever To Add This Activist Investor To Board - What's The Catch?

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 31, 2022 6:59 AM | 1 min read
  • Unilever PLC UL has appointed Nelson Peltz, the Chief Executive Officer and founding partner of Trian Fund Management L.P., as a Non-Executive Director.
  • The appointment will be effective from July 20, 2022.
  • Trian Fund Management holds a 1.5% (37.4 million ordinary shares) stake in Unilever, becoming one of the largest shareholders. 
  • Peltz has previously served on the Boards of consumer goods companies, including Procter & Gamble Co PG, H.J. Heinz Company, and Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ.
  • Peltz's appointment comes as the company walked away from a $68 billion deal to acquire GSK Plc's GSK consumer-healthcare business.
  • Price Action: UL shares are trading higher by 5.82% at $46.54 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

