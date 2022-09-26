Alibaba Affiliate Becomes Instrumental In South Korea's Digital Wallet Push

- Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA fintech affiliate Ant Group promised to help four Asian e-wallets expand into South Korea with its cross-border payment service Alipay+, as travel restrictions ease across Asia.
- Now, e-wallet consumers using Alipay+ like the Philippines' GCash, Malaysia's Touch'n Go, Thailand's TrueMoney, and AlipayHK can pay at over 120,000 merchants using their local mobile payments apps when traveling in South Korea, Reuters reports.
- The first batch of available merchants will include taxis, duty-free shops, and convenience stores.
- Also Read: Alibaba Has 63% Upside And Room For Margin Expansion, Bullish Analyst Says
- Alipay+ provides services and technology tools to global merchants and e-wallets.
- South Korea's prepaid card market will likely grow at a CAGR of 7.9% between 2022-26, reaching $33.27 billion.
- Recently, South Korea penalized Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google 69.2 billion won ($50 million) and Meta Platforms Inc META 30.8 billion won ($22 million) for privacy law violations.
- The companies failed to inform service users and obtain prior consent when collecting and analyzing behavioral information for customized advertisements.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 1.26% at $79.79 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.