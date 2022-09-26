Pandemic Favorite Instacart Cuts Jobs, Expenses Ahead Of IPO

by

Grocery delivery company Instacart Inc has resorted to job cuts and imposing expense curbs ahead of its Initial Public Offering.

The company has fired over 3,000 workers after holding mid-year performance reviews, Reuters reported.

It had previously slashed its valuation by 40% to about $24 billion keeping in mind higher interest rates, inflation, and a potential recession.

Instacart had filed with the U.S. securities regulator to go public in May 2022.

The company had then been thinking to go public before the end of 2022, even though volatility in the market remained high.

Last week, Instacart reportedly said it would focus on selling employees' shares in its U.S. IPO without the intention of raising much capital for the company.

The company's business surged during the pandemic, and growth has slowed as people return to in-store shopping.

