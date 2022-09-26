ñol

Pandemic Favorite Instacart Cuts Jobs, Expenses Ahead Of IPO

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 26, 2022 6:26 AM | 1 min read
Pandemic Favorite Instacart Cuts Jobs, Expenses Ahead Of IPO
  • Grocery delivery company Instacart Inc has resorted to job cuts and imposing expense curbs ahead of its Initial Public Offering.
  • The company has fired over 3,000 workers after holding mid-year performance reviews, Reuters reported.
  • It had previously slashed its valuation by 40% to about $24 billion keeping in mind higher interest rates, inflation, and a potential recession.
  • Instacart had filed with the U.S. securities regulator to go public in May 2022.
  • The company had then been thinking to go public before the end of 2022, even though volatility in the market remained high.
  • Last week, Instacart reportedly said it would focus on selling employees' shares in its U.S. IPO without the intention of raising much capital for the company.
  • The company's business surged during the pandemic, and growth has slowed as people return to in-store shopping.
  • Photo Via Company

