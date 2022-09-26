ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Intel Shortlists These Two Regions In Italy For Multi-Billion Euro Chip Plant

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 26, 2022 6:03 AM | 1 min read
Intel Shortlists These Two Regions In Italy For Multi-Billion Euro Chip Plant
  • Mario Draghi's outgoing government and Intel Corp INTC zeroed on Vigasio in northeastern Veneto for a new multibillion-euro chip factory in Italy.
  • Intel's investment in Italy is part of its broader plan to invest up to €80 billion ($77.5 billion) over the next decade, Reuters reports.
  • With an initial investment worth €4.5 billion, Intel expects the Italian plant to create 1,500 jobs plus an additional 3,500 jobs across suppliers and partners, with operations to start between 2025 and 2027.
  • The Italian factory would be an advanced semiconductor packaging and assembly plant.
  • Located near Verona, on the strategic Brenner motorway and railway, the Vigasio site is well connected with Germany, particularly with the city of Magdeburg, where Intel will build two factories.
  • The other preferred option is in the northwestern Piedmont region.
  • Intel and the government had also initially considered sites in the Lombardy, Apulia, and Sicily regions.
  • Intel scaled back valuation expectations for its Mobileye initial public offering amid a broader stock recession and could delay the share sale until 2023 from the prior mid of 2022, pending recovery.
  • Price Action: INTC shares closed lower by 1.96% at $27.52 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia