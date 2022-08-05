Italy, Intel Nears Chip Plant Deal - Report

- Italy neared a deal with Intel Corp INTC to build an advanced semiconductor packaging and assembly plant in the country, Reuters reports.
- The deal was initially worth $5 billion.
- The investment is part of Intel's broader plan to invest $88 billion in building capacity across Europe as it struggled to cut its reliance on Asian chip imports and ease the global semiconductor chip crisis.
- Also Read: US $52B Chip Funding For Intel, TSMC, Samsung Will Cost Them China Ambitions: Report
- Intel looks to invest €17 billion into a leading-edge semiconductor fab mega-site in Germany, a new R&D and design hub in France, and R&D, manufacturing, and foundry services in Ireland, Italy, Poland, and Spain, creating 7,000 construction jobs, 3,000 permanent high-tech jobs.
- The outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government worked to forge an agreement by August, ahead of a snap national election in September.
- Rome is reportedly ready to fund up to 40% of Intel's total investment in Italy.
- Intel and the government had zeroed on possible sites in two Italian regions located in the northern regions of Piedmont and Veneto.
- They had initially considered Lombardy, Apulia, and Sicily regions.
- The European Commission has earmarked €15 billion in additional public and private investment by 2030 under the so-called Chips Act on top of €30 billion of public investments.
- Rome earmarked €4.15 billion until 2030 to attract chipmakers.
- Price Action: INTC shares traded higher by 0.11% at $35.70 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
