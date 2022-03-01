 Skip to main content

Italy Leans On Intel, Other Chipmakers To Boost Capacity
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 11:04am   Comments
  • Italy looks to earmark over €4 billion ($4.6 billion) until 2030 to boost domestic chip manufacturing as it seeks to attract more investment from tech companies like Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC), Reuters reports.
  • Brussels has made available €15 billion in additional public and private investment by 2030, on top of €30 billion of public investments.
  • Italy's government is trying to persuade Intel to spend billions of euros on an advanced chipmaking plant in Italy.
  • Rome is ready to offer Intel public money and other favorable terms to fund part of the overall investment.
  • Rome also relies on new funding rules declared by the European Commission under the Chips Act.
  • Italy is also in talks with STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM), MEMC Electronic Materials Inc, and Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ: TSEM).
  • Price Action: INTC shares traded lower by 1.28% at $47.09 on the last check Tuesday.

