Airbnb Faces 25% Price Target Cut As Travel Demand Pulls Back From Peak Levels

Tigress Research analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Airbnb Inc ABNB and lowered the price target to $160 from $214.

Even though the company reported lower-than-expected gross volume bookings, Q2 results highlighted growth, profitability, and business confidence with its $2 billion share repurchase authorization.

Feinseth regards long-term stays of twenty-eight days or more continue to be Airbnb’s fastest-growing category, and it remains best positioned to accommodate long-term stays.

The analyst flags rolling COVID-19 shutdowns and travel restrictions in China as well as a potential negative impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine and travel to Europe as potential risks.

Continued strength in Nights & Experiences Booked in North America, EMEA, and Latin America remains a major positive growth factor for the company.

Feinseth thinks the company’s investment initiatives in new technologies, cobranded buildings, branding opportunities, expanding partnerships with travel service providers, and increasing international expansion are all strong drivers of future growth.

Price Action: ABNB shares are trading lower by 2.47% at $101.16 on the last check Friday.

