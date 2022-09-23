ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Airbnb Faces 25% Price Target Cut As Travel Demand Pulls Back From Peak Levels

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 23, 2022 2:44 PM | 1 min read
Airbnb Faces 25% Price Target Cut As Travel Demand Pulls Back From Peak Levels
  • Tigress Research analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Airbnb Inc ABNB and lowered the price target to $160 from $214.
  • The cut in price target comes as the analyst regards that travel demand has pulled back from the highs.
  • Even though the company reported lower-than-expected gross volume bookings, Q2 results highlighted growth, profitability, and business confidence with its $2 billion share repurchase authorization. 
  • Feinseth regards long-term stays of twenty-eight days or more continue to be Airbnb’s fastest-growing category, and it remains best positioned to accommodate long-term stays.
  • Also ReadJeff Bezos Double Dips On His Airbnb Play
  • The analyst flags rolling COVID-19 shutdowns and travel restrictions in China as well as a potential negative impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine and travel to Europe as potential risks.
  • Continued strength in Nights & Experiences Booked in North America, EMEA, and Latin America remains a major positive growth factor for the company.
  • Feinseth thinks the company’s investment initiatives in new technologies, cobranded buildings, branding opportunities, expanding partnerships with travel service providers, and increasing international expansion are all strong drivers of future growth.
  • Price Action: ABNB shares are trading lower by 2.47% at $101.16 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationTravelAnalyst RatingsGeneral