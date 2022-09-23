Darden Restaurants To Gain 7%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Friday

- Wedbush raised the price target on Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI from $122 to $134. Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained the stock with a Neutral rating. Darden shares fell 4.4% to close at $125.45 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse cut FedEx Corporation FDX price target from $246 to $236. Credit Suisse analyst Ariel Rosa maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. FedEx shares fell 1.9% to $151.56 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank cut FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS price target from $507 to $483. Deutsche Bank analyst Faiza Alwy maintained the stock with a Buy. FactSet Research shares fell 8.3% to close at $394.75 on Thursday.
- Piper Sandler raised PBF Energy Inc. PBF price target from $45 to $49. Piper Sandler analyst Ryan Todd maintained the stock with an Overweight. PBF Energy fell 2.8% to $31.00 in pre-market trading.
- Wolfe Research cut Salesforce, Inc. CRM price target from $200 to $180. Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Salesforce shares fell 2% to $147.20 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc lowered Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS price target from $135 to $115. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Fidelity National Information shares rose 0.1% to close at $80.51 on Thursday.
Check out this: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Powell, PMI Data; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Price Target ChangesNewsPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas