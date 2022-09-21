ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Boeing To Axe 150 Finance Jobs In US Following Flight Debacles

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 21, 2022 7:11 AM | 1 min read
Boeing To Axe 150 Finance Jobs In US Following Flight Debacles
  • Boeing Co BA shared plans to cut 150 finance jobs in the U.S. in 2022 to streamline its corporate structure and focus more resources on manufacturing and product development.
  • Boeing would reduce staffing in its information technology and finance departments, Reuters reported citing an email from the company.
  • Boeing ramped up its workforce by 10,000 employees earlier this year and its engineering and manufacturing departments to respond to the market demand.
  • Following two 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) pledged to scrutinize Boeing more closely and delegate fewer responsibilities to the company for aircraft certification. 
  • The first crash killed 189 people and the second 157 people.
  • In January 2021, a Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 that departed from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta crashed shortly after takeoff with 62 people on board.
  • In March 2022, a 737-800NG plane carrying 132 people crashed in China's southwestern province of Guangxi.
  • Recently, China's Civil Aviation Authority (CAAC) confirmed a meeting with Boeing regarding getting the 737 MAX back into service. 
  • Boeing said its Middle East fleet would likely expand to 3,400 airplanes in the next two decades to serve fast-growing passenger traffic and cargo demand.
  • Price Action: BA shares traded higher by 0.08% at $146.06 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMedia