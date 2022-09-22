Facebook Whistleblower Rolls Out Clean Social Media Initiative To Combat Harms

by

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen's "Beyond The Screen" nonprofit marking a new, open-source effort to hold social networking platforms accountable for harmful practices. This "Duty of Care" initiative will pool expertise from nonprofit leaders, academics, litigators, and technologists who study the harms created and exacerbated by social media.

The new group appears to build on the solutions Haugen proposed to lawmakers and social media companies about how to make platforms safer, based partly on her experience as a former product manager on Facebook's civic misinformation team, CNBC reports.

"Beyond the Screen" will start by creating an open-source database of ways "Big Tech is failing in its legal and ethical obligations to society."

Haugen had leaked internal documents suggesting Facebook's harmful effects on children and teens, varied content moderation standards, and even called for CEO Mark Zuckerberg's resignation. She also testified before Congress.

Haugen backed Tesla Inc TSLA chief Elon Musk's plans to take Twitter Inc TWTR private.

chief Elon Musk's plans to take private.

