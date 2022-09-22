Facebook Whistleblower Rolls Out Clean Social Media Initiative To Combat Harms

- Project Liberty collaborated with Meta Platforms Inc META Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen's "Beyond The Screen" nonprofit marking a new, open-source effort to hold social networking platforms accountable for harmful practices.
- This "Duty of Care" initiative will pool expertise from nonprofit leaders, academics, litigators, and technologists who study the harms created and exacerbated by social media.
- The new group appears to build on the solutions Haugen proposed to lawmakers and social media companies about how to make platforms safer, based partly on her experience as a former product manager on Facebook's civic misinformation team, CNBC reports.
- "Beyond the Screen" will start by creating an open-source database of ways "Big Tech is failing in its legal and ethical obligations to society."
- Haugen had leaked internal documents suggesting Facebook's harmful effects on children and teens, varied content moderation standards, and even called for CEO Mark Zuckerberg's resignation. She also testified before Congress.
- Haugen backed Tesla Inc TSLA chief Elon Musk's plans to take Twitter Inc TWTR private.
- Price Action: META shares traded higher by 1.46% at $144.24 on the last check Thursday.
