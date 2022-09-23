Putin 'Choosing Not To End The War But To Expand It:' Blinken Slams Russian President After Latest Military Order

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for his war in Ukraine and called on United Nations Security Council members to “send a clear message that these reckless nuclear threats must stop immediately.”

What Happened: Blinken, in his address to the UN Security Council on Thursday, said the world risked disaster if it failed to protect the international order by acting sharply against Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Blinken, slamming Putin’s recent remarks about partial mobilization, said it exposed his “utter contempt for the U.N. charter, to the General Assembly, and to this council.”

“The very international order that we have gathered here to uphold is being shredded before our eyes.”

See Also: Is Putin's Latest Order Making Russians Flee? Most Flights Out Of The Country Sell Out, Others Priced Sky-High

President Putin has doubled down – choosing not to end the war but to expand it; not to pull troops back but to call 300,000 additional troops up; not to ease tensions but to escalate them through the threat of nuclear weapons; not to work toward a diplomatic solution but to render such a solution impossible by seeking to annex more Ukrainian territory through sham referenda," he said.

“We cannot, we will not, allow President Putin to get away with it,” he added.

This came a day after U.S. President Joe Biden condemned Putin’s war and the Kremlin's nuclear threats to the West during his speech at the U.N.G.A.

"A nuclear war cannot be won, and must never be fought," Biden said while blasting Russia for “shamelessly" violating "the core tenets of the United Nations charter."

Blinken also tweeted about his UNSC address.

Today at the @UN Security Council, we called on Russia to end its war of aggression. We will support Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes, as they bravely defend their country and its freedom, and we will hold Russia accountable for its atrocities. pic.twitter.com/HKMOkxWUrb — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 22, 2022

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also urged world leaders to strip Moscow of its veto power on the U.N. Security Council, other than imposing sanctions.

Read Next: Putin's Security Forces Detain Over 1,300 Civilians For Protesting Against Russia Escalating Ukraine War