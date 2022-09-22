Has Trump's Public Image Taken A Beating From Mar-A-Lago Probe? New Poll Says...

The U.S. public’s view of Donald Trump remains unchanged despite mounting legal troubles for the former president, according to a recent poll conducted by the New York Times and Siena College.

What Happened: The poll was held earlier this month after the U.S. Department of Justice began its inquiry into Trump’s handling of confidential papers at Mar-a-Lago but before the New York attorney general’s lawsuit against Trump and his family, reported The New York Times.

Voters retained identical views from the poll conducted earlier this summer with 44% holding a favorable view of Trump and 53% having an unfavorable opinion. 23% held a very favorable opinion of the former U.S. leader.

Asked if the 2024 election were to be held today, who would they vote for if Trump were to run against President Joe Biden, 42% would vote for Trump and 45% for Biden.

Fifty-one percent believe that Trump has committed serious federal crimes, while 38% say he hasn’t.

Why It Matters: Trump’s policies have retained favor with the public, according to the September poll with half of the respondents in favor of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, noted the Times.

The poll, conducted among 1,399 registered voters between Sept.6 to 14, found that 30 percent of those polled held conflicting views about Trump and his actions.

A recent PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll found that a majority don’t want Trump to run again for president in 2024 but also noted that his level of support remains unchanged from Dec. 2020.

Meanwhile, Trump too shared a poll on his Truth Social account, which showed that he was ahead of Biden in three states.

Truth Social is owned by Trump Media & Technology Group and is set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC.

